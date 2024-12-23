Brazil Bridge Collapses, Spilling Sulfuric Acid Into River
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 09:45 AM
BRASÍLIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) A bridge connecting two states in Brazil's northern and northeastern regions collapsed on Sunday as vehicles were crossing, killing at least one person and spilling sulfuric acid into the Tocantins River.
The National Department of Transport Infrastructure said the central span of the 533-metre bridge, linking the cities of Estreito in Maranhao state and Aguiarnopolis in Tocantins state, gave way in the afternoon. A tanker truck carrying the acid plunged into the water, officials said.
According to the fire department, one person has been confirmed dead and another was rescued alive.
Preliminary estimates indicate at least 11 people were involved in the accident with two trucks, a car, and a motorcycle falling into the river, which is more than 50 metres deep.
By early evening, rescue divers halted their efforts after identifying that one submerged tanker was leaking sulphuric acid, said the fire department from Tocantins.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From Middle East
-
Brazil bridge collapses, spilling sulfuric acid into river5 minutes ago
-
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday8 hours ago
-
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation11 hours ago
-
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 202412 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Leaders’ initiative12 hours ago
-
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage13 hours ago
-
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments14 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuable award15 hours ago
-
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences15 hours ago
-
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week15 hours ago
-
UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations16 hours ago
-
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday17 hours ago