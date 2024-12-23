Brazil bridge collapses, spilling sulfuric acid into river

BRASÍLIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) A bridge connecting two states in Brazil's northern and northeastern regions collapsed on Sunday as vehicles were crossing, killing at least one person and spilling sulfuric acid into the Tocantins River.

The National Department of Transport Infrastructure said the central span of the 533-metre bridge, linking the cities of Estreito in Maranhao state and Aguiarnopolis in Tocantins state, gave way in the afternoon. A tanker truck carrying the acid plunged into the water, officials said.

According to the fire department, one person has been confirmed dead and another was rescued alive.

Preliminary estimates indicate at least 11 people were involved in the accident with two trucks, a car, and a motorcycle falling into the river, which is more than 50 metres deep.

By early evening, rescue divers halted their efforts after identifying that one submerged tanker was leaking sulphuric acid, said the fire department from Tocantins.