Brazil COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 60,000

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:15 AM

Brazil COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Brazil surpassed 60,000 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said, citing a recent wave of contamination in Southern and Midwestern areas of the country, Reuters reported.

A total of 1,038 additional deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of fatalities to 60,632, the ministry said, updating the 60,610 tally disclosed earlier on Wednesday to add data from Rio Grande do Sul state.

Total confirmed cases were revised to 1,448,753 from 1,447,523, marking a daily rise of 46,712 from Tuesday and making Brazil the country with the second worst outbreak in the world behind the United States.

"There is an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in almost all states in both the Midwest and the South that, until two or three weeks ago, had a small number of cases," Eduardo Marques Macario, a senior health official, told journalists in a press conference.

