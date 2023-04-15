UrduPoint.com

Brazil Is A Strategic Partner In UAE's Efforts To Improve Food Security And Combat Climate Change: Minister Of Climate Change And The Environment

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s efforts to improve food security and combat climate change: Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said that Brazil is one of the UAE's key strategic partners in its efforts to enhance food security and combat climate change, due to its enormous potential to play a greater role in these two fields.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the occasion of the visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the UAE, Almheiri said that the UAE and Brazil enjoy distinguished bilateral relations, the most prominent of which is trade.

“Poultry and sugarcane represent the two most prominent commodities in this field, which highlights the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of food security, as Brazil is one of the top exporters of strategic food commodities in the world, and it can play a greater role in enhancing food security and eliminating hunger in the world,” the minister added.

She emphasised that Brazil has an outstanding record in climate action and has supported the UAE in its efforts to host the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which is scheduled to be held at the end of this year. "The location of the Amazon forests, which are critical for global climate balance and biodiversity, opens the way for more cooperation between the UAE and Brazil to advance global climate efforts and discover practical answers to the world's most pressing crisis."

"The Brazilian President's visit to the UAE will undoubtedly be a new starting point to deepen the distinguished relations between the two countries, and we hope that it will also be the start of work to improve joint food security and provide a global model to address global climate change," the minister concluded.

