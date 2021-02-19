Brazil passes 10-million mark in COVID-19 cases

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) Brazil has become the third country to record more than 10 million coronavirus infections, according to data from the country's health ministry released Thursday.

Aside from Brazil, only the United States and India have passed the 10-million mark.

Since Wednesday, Brazil has recorded 51,879 new infections, bringing the country's total to 10,030,626 cases since the pandemic began.

Brazil has a population of 210 million and is the biggest country in Latin America. Vaccinations began there in January.