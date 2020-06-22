UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Passes 50,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:45 AM

Brazil passes 50,000 COVID-19 deaths

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Deaths related to COVID-19 in Brazil passed the 50,000 mark on Sunday, German press agency, dpa, quoted health authorities as saying.

The death toll rose by 641 from the previous day to 50,617, according to Health Ministry data.

More than one million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the South American country, authorities said, including 17,459 over the past day.

The number of cases is likely much higher according to experts due to a low rate of testing being conducted.

Globally, only the United States has recorded more deaths, at over 110,000, and more infections, at over 2.2 million, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

German Brazil United States Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 June 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

12 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

12 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.