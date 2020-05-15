Brazil records highest single day surge in COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil has reported record one day rise in coronavirus cases, reaching 13,944 cases, according to official figures.

The country reported 844 deaths from the virus the same day, said the Ministry of Health.

Brazil is by far the hardest-hit country in Latin America and has reported 202,918 total coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 13,933.