UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Records More Than 25,000 Coronavirus Deaths Since Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:15 PM

Brazil records more than 25,000 coronavirus deaths since outbreak

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Brazilian health officials announced on Wednesday that the country has recorded more than 25,000 deaths in connection with the novel coronavirus, German news agency, dpa, reported.

Overnight, 1,086 people had died, bringing the death toll to 25,598 since the outbreak began.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States, Brazil has the sixth highest number of deaths globally. The number of infections rose to 411,821, the second highest behind the United States.

Scientific studies have estimated the total number of infections in Brazil could be up to seven times higher than officially recorded.

President Jair Bolsonaro has spoken against restrictions on movement and is in favour of opening up the economy.

Related Topics

German Died Brazil United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Korea re-imposes some social restrictions to ..

3 minutes ago

Relief for restaurants as France prepares new lock ..

3 minutes ago

SAS loss deepens as lockdowns choke air travel

11 minutes ago

European equities extend gains at open

11 minutes ago

Twitter CEO Hits Back at Trump Saying Site Will Co ..

11 minutes ago

Uzma Khan lodges FIR against Malik Riaz’s daught ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.