Brazil records more than 25,000 coronavirus deaths since outbreak

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Brazilian health officials announced on Wednesday that the country has recorded more than 25,000 deaths in connection with the novel coronavirus, German news agency, dpa, reported.

Overnight, 1,086 people had died, bringing the death toll to 25,598 since the outbreak began.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States, Brazil has the sixth highest number of deaths globally. The number of infections rose to 411,821, the second highest behind the United States.

Scientific studies have estimated the total number of infections in Brazil could be up to seven times higher than officially recorded.

President Jair Bolsonaro has spoken against restrictions on movement and is in favour of opening up the economy.