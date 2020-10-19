Brazil registers 10,982 new cases of COVID-19

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Brazil reported 10,982 new cases of COVID-19 and 230 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 5,235,344 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 153,905, according to ministry data, in the world's most fatal outbreak outside the United States.