Brazil Registers 14,642 New Cases Of Coronavirus
Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 12:00 PM
SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Brazil has registered 14,642 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
