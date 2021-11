(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Brazil registered 164 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 14,661 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 608,235 coronavirus deaths and 21,835,785 total confirmed cases.