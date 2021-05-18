UrduPoint.com
Brazil Registers 29,916 New Coronavirus Cases

Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Brazil recorded 29,916 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 786 deaths from COVID-19, reported Reuters.

The South American country has now registered 15.66 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 436,537, the Health Ministry figures showed on Monday.

