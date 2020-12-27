Brazil registers 307 coronavirus deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) Brazil has reported 307 new COVID-19 deaths, and 17,246 new cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro said he was not worried about delays in rolling out vaccinations in Latin America's biggest country.

Brazil now has nearly 7.5 million confirmed cases and 190,795 deaths from the virus, ministry data showed.