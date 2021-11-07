Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) Brazil registered 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 11,866 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 609,388 coronavirus deaths and 21,874,324 total confirmed cases.

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll is second only to the United States, though, as in much of Latin America, daily death and case numbers have fallen dramatically in recent months.