Brazil registers 461 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Brazil reported 24,062 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 461 deaths from the diseases caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered around 5.

22 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 153,675, according to ministry data, in the world's most fatal outbreak outside the United States.