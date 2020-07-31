UrduPoint.com
Brazil Registers 57,837 Confirmed Cases Of New Coronavirus, 1,129 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:00 AM

Brazil registers 57,837 confirmed cases of new coronavirus, 1,129 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) Brazil recorded 57,837 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 1,129 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Brazil has registered more than 2.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 91,263, according to ministry data.

