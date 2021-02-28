UrduPoint.com
Brazil Registers 61,602 New Coronavirus Cases, 1,386 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates have not begun to fall.

Saturday was the fifth consecutive day Brazil registered over 1,300 deaths and 60,000 cases due to the coronavirus.

The nation has now registered 10,517,232 total confirmed cases and 254,221 deaths due to the virus.

