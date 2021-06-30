UrduPoint.com
Brazil Registers 64,903 New Coronavirus Cases, 1,893 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:45 AM

Brazil registers 64,903 new coronavirus cases, 1,893 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Brazil registered 64,903 new coronavirus cases and 1,893 new related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry in a statement said that the total number of infections rose to 18.513 million, while the official number of deaths reached 515,985, Reuters reported.

