Brazil registers 7,884 new COVID-19 cases, 203 deaths

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) Brazil has had 7,884 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 203 related deaths, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has registered 21,247,667 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 590,955, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.