Brazil registers almost 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Brazil has recorded almost 20,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day for the first time, health authorities announced Wednesday.

According to the German press agency, dpa, authorities said 19,951 new cases were detected, bringing the total to 291,579 since the outbreak began.

A further 888 people died, bringing the official death toll up to 18,859.

Brasil, the most populous country in Latin America, has the third highest number of infections globally, behind the US and Russia, and the sixth highest number of deaths, according to data collected by the US-based Johns Hopkins university.