UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Registers Almost 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Brazil registers almost 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Brazil has recorded almost 20,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day for the first time, health authorities announced Wednesday.

According to the German press agency, dpa, authorities said 19,951 new cases were detected, bringing the total to 291,579 since the outbreak began.

A further 888 people died, bringing the official death toll up to 18,859.

Brasil, the most populous country in Latin America, has the third highest number of infections globally, behind the US and Russia, and the sixth highest number of deaths, according to data collected by the US-based Johns Hopkins university.

Related Topics

Russia German Died Brazil Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report to be submitte ..

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

28 minutes ago

631 smart lockdowns in place across Pakistan: NCOC ..

28 minutes ago

Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in part ..

27 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto denounces cancellation claim

27 minutes ago

Regional press important part of national media : ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.