(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Brazil registered 5,000,694 confirmed cases of new coronavirus, up from 4,969,141 yesterday, the country's Health Ministry said in its website on Wednesday.

The total deaths in the country rose to 148,228 from 147,494 yesterday, the ministry added.