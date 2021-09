(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Brazil reported 14,335 new coronavirus cases and 712 additional COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

More than 585,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with nearly 21 million cases, the ministry added.