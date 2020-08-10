UrduPoint.com
Brazil Registers Over 23,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:15 PM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Brazil reported 23,010 new cases of the new coronavirus and 572 related deaths in the past 24 hours, Reuters has quoted the Brazil's health ministry as saying.

The COVID-19 related death toll in the country has risen to 101,049 while the total number of cases reached 3.

04 million since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the ministry.

Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is the world's worst after the United States.

More Stories From Middle East

