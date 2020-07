Brazil registers over 67,000 new coronavirus cases

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) Brazil registered daily records for confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases in Latin America past 2 million, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Brazil registered 67,860 additional cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 1,284 related deaths. That brought the total number of cases in Latin America's largest nation to 2,227,514, while deaths rose to 82,771.