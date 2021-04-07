Brazil registers record 4,195 COVID-19 deaths in a single day

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Brazil recorded a daily record 4,195 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 86,979 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 336,947, according to ministry data.