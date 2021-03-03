UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 1,641 New Coronavirus Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:30 AM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Brazil on Tuesday posted a single-day record for COVID-19 deaths with 1,641 people dying from the disease, according to Health Ministry data.

That surpassed the previous single-day high of 1,595 COVID-19 deaths recorded in late July 2020, as Brazil faces a new peak in coronavirus cases and the hospital system is pushed to the brink of collapse.

Roughly 10.6 million people have been infected since the pandemic began, according to the Health Ministry, with 59,925 new cases reported on Tuesday.

More than 257,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, according to the official count, making it the deadliest outbreak after that of the United States.

