Brazil Reports 23,227 New Coronavirus Cases, 661 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:45 AM

Brazil reports 23,227 new coronavirus cases, 661 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Brazil recorded 23,227 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 661 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered nearly 5.3 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 154,837, according to ministry data.

More Stories From Middle East

