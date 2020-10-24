Brazil reports 30,026 new coronavirus cases, 571 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (WAM/Reuters) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) Brazil recorded 30,026 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 571 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has registered more than 5.3 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 156,471, according to ministry data.