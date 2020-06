(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Brazil recorded 30,476 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 552 additional deaths, Reuters quoted the Health Ministry as saying on Sunday.

The nation has now registered 1,344,143 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,622 deaths.