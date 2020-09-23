UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports 33,536 New COVID-19 Cases, 836 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:15 PM

Brazil reports 33,536 new COVID-19 cases, 836 deaths

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Brazil recorded 33,536 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, as well as 836 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 4.59 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 138,108, according to ministry data.

