Brazil Reports 41,714 COVID -19 Cases, 1,064 Deaths

19th August 2021

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) Brazil has had 41,714 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,064 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 20,457,897 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 571,662, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 7-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to less than one third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

