Brazil Reports 56,766 New Coronavirus Cases

Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:15 AM

Brazil reports 56,766 new coronavirus cases

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) Brazil recorded 56,766 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,150 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 9.9 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 242,090, according to ministry data.

