Brazil Reports 79,069 New Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 12:15 PM

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) Brazil recorded 79,069 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,438 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered nearly 12 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 292,752, Reuters quoted the ministry data as saying.

