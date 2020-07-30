UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports Around 69,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:45 PM

Brazil reports around 69,000 new coronavirus cases

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) Brazil set daily records on Wednesday for new COVID-19 cases and related fatalities, as the world's second-worst outbreak hurtles toward the milestone of 100,000 dead amid easing lockdowns, Reuters said.

Brazil is the country worst hit by COVID-19 outside of the United States in both its death toll and case count. The 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 additional deaths reported by the Health Ministry pushed the country past 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths.

