Brazil Reports More Than 23,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Brazil recorded 23,439 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 636 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 9.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 232,170, according to ministry data.

