Brazil Reports Over 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Brazil reports over 15,000 new coronavirus cases

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Brazil registered 15,688 new cases of coronavirus and 537 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

