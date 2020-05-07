UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports Over 600 Deaths In One Day

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Brazil registered on Wednesday a record number of cases and deaths, prompting the health minister to flag the possibility of strict lockdowns in particularly hard-hit areas, Reuters reported.

The nation registered 10,503 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. Brazil also registered 615 deaths, up from the previous record of 600 on Tuesday.

Overall, Brazil has registered 125,218 cases and 8,536 deaths due to the virus.

