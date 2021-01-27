UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports Over 61,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

Brazil reports over 61,000 new COVID-19 cases

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Brazil reported 61,963 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,214 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 8,933,356 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 218,878, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

