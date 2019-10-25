UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Sees UAE As Gateway To Many Regions, Envoy Says As President Bolsonaro Begins State Visit Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Brazil sees UAE as gateway to many regions, envoy says as President Bolsonaro begins state visit Saturday

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) The UAE is seen by Brazil as a gateway to the Arab world and Asia, a top Brazilian diplomat said, as Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday.

"For Brazil, the UAE is a door and entrance to the Arab world [as a whole], especially the Arabian Gulf region, and Asia," said Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja, the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE.

He spoke to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the occasion of President Bolsonaro’s three-day state visit to the UAE.

The president arrives at a very important time as both countries are completing 45 years of diplomatic relations, the ambassador noted.

"Brazil was one of the first countries that recognised the UAE, when it was founded, and we opened our embassy in the UAE 41 years ago," he said.

It is Bolsonaro’s first state visit to a country in the Arab World. His next visits will be to Saudi Arabia.

This is a reciprocal gesture from Brazil as H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was the first foreign minister from the Arab World to visit in March after Brazilian President came into power in January 2019.

The ambassador said Brazil and the UAE share common views on many issues in multilateral forums.

A bilateral visa exemption agreement signed in 2017, allowing citizens of both countries visa-free travel, starting in June 2018, was a major step, Igreja noted.

"Last year we signed agreements on avoidance of double taxation and facilitating investments," he added.

As the economic ties are also improving, the relations are expanding to new areas such as science, technology and IT. "We are moving to new levels of cooperation," he said.

Brazil and the UAE are discussing certain agreements in some important sectors, which may be signed during the president’s visit, Igreja said, without explaining further.

An estimated 10,000 Brazilians live in the UAE; among them 1,600 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructors and their families.

"Most of them are from several parts of Brazil and they are a close-knit community. They know each other very well," he explained.

Football is another element that brings both countries closer, as there are many Brazilian footballers in the UAE Arabian Gulf League.

The Brazilian national football team will also play against South Korea in the UAE ‪on November 18‬ in a friendly match.

"This will pave the way for more avenues of interactions between both peoples," the ambassador said.

Related Topics

Football World Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Brazil South Korea Saudi Arabia January March May June November Visa 2017 2018 2019 From Agreement Share Top Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Ahmad Khan shines on day one of PakistanU16-Bangla ..

41 minutes ago

UNHCR: Refugee influx from Syria to Iraq passes 10 ..

1 hour ago

Protesters set fire to provincial HQ in south Iraq ..

6 minutes ago

Soldier kills eight in gun attack at Siberian army ..

6 minutes ago

New Japan US PGA Tour event to finish Monday after ..

6 minutes ago

KP to procure 0.150mln ton wheat from PASSCO

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.