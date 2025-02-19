Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Eleven companies, representing the Brazilian Association of Defence and Security Materials Industries (ABIMDE), are showcasing their capabilities at IDEX 2025.

Antonio Riberio, Spokesperson for the Brazilian Pavilion and Project Director at ABIMDE, said the association represents over 250 companies, with participating firms seeking to expand cooperation with local and international defence and security partners.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Riberio highlighted the diverse range of products and services on display, including small and large-calibre ammunition, logistics solutions, product development, and advanced cybersecurity technologies.

Brazil has placed a strategic focus on domestic cybersecurity development, with all solutions designed locally.

The Brazilian pavilion features leading companies such as SIATT, which specialises in intelligent armaments, and Condor, a manufacturer of non-lethal technologies.

Riberio noted that Brazilian firms already collaborate with the UAE’s EDGE Group, presenting further opportunities for defence partnerships.