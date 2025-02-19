Open Menu

Brazil Strengthens Presence At IDEX 2025 With 11 Defence Firms

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Eleven companies, representing the Brazilian Association of Defence and Security Materials Industries (ABIMDE), are showcasing their capabilities at IDEX 2025.

Antonio Riberio, Spokesperson for the Brazilian Pavilion and Project Director at ABIMDE, said the association represents over 250 companies, with participating firms seeking to expand cooperation with local and international defence and security partners.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Riberio highlighted the diverse range of products and services on display, including small and large-calibre ammunition, logistics solutions, product development, and advanced cybersecurity technologies.

Brazil has placed a strategic focus on domestic cybersecurity development, with all solutions designed locally.

The Brazilian pavilion features leading companies such as SIATT, which specialises in intelligent armaments, and Condor, a manufacturer of non-lethal technologies.

Riberio noted that Brazilian firms already collaborate with the UAE’s EDGE Group, presenting further opportunities for defence partnerships.

Related Topics

UAE All

Recent Stories

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

5 minutes ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

20 minutes ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

36 minutes ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

1 hour ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

2 hours ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

2 hours ago
 Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

3 hours ago
 EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy C ..

EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Dem ..

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East