Brazil Strengthens Presence At IDEX 2025 With 11 Defence Firms
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Eleven companies, representing the Brazilian Association of Defence and Security Materials Industries (ABIMDE), are showcasing their capabilities at IDEX 2025.
Antonio Riberio, Spokesperson for the Brazilian Pavilion and Project Director at ABIMDE, said the association represents over 250 companies, with participating firms seeking to expand cooperation with local and international defence and security partners.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Riberio highlighted the diverse range of products and services on display, including small and large-calibre ammunition, logistics solutions, product development, and advanced cybersecurity technologies.
Brazil has placed a strategic focus on domestic cybersecurity development, with all solutions designed locally.
The Brazilian pavilion features leading companies such as SIATT, which specialises in intelligent armaments, and Condor, a manufacturer of non-lethal technologies.
Riberio noted that Brazilian firms already collaborate with the UAE’s EDGE Group, presenting further opportunities for defence partnerships.
Recent Stories
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms5 minutes ago
-
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine with additional $4. ..5 minutes ago
-
During meeting with US Secretary of State, UAE President reaffirms stance opposing displacement of P ..21 minutes ago
-
China's Clean Energy Expo to showcase global cooperation in renewable technologies21 minutes ago
-
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 202536 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab1 hour ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah real estate transactions exceed AED15 billion in 20242 hours ago
-
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight testing2 hours ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery2 hours ago
-
Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in southwest Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant3 hours ago
-
NAVDEX 2025: Hub for maritime defence, innovation3 hours ago