Open Menu

Brazil Strengthens Ties With Gulf Nations Ahead Of COP30

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Brazil strengthens ties with Gulf nations ahead of COP30

BELÉM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The Minister of Tourism of Brazil Celso Sabino has met with ambassadors from six Gulf countries in the northern Brazilian city of Belém, capital of the state of Pará, to discuss investment and cooperation ahead of the COP30.

The meeting with representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain aimed to strengthen ties, enhance cooperation, and attract investment in logistics, infrastructure and sustainable solutions, as part of preparations for COP30, according to Agência Brasil. The event is scheduled for November 2025 in Belém.

Sabino, who is acting as the Federal government’s liaison with strategic blocs, said that this year’s climate conference would be a unique opportunity to project the Amazon as host of a high-level global event.

“Our commitment is for COP30 to be remembered not only for the decisions that will be made, but for the exemplary experience we will offer.

We want it to be the best COP in history — the COP of the Forest — showing the world the strength of our hospitality, organisation and respect for the environment,” the minister said.

He said the presence of Gulf representatives in Belém is strategic in highlighting the Amazon’s role as home to more than 30 million people whose communities preserve the rainforest.

During the meeting with the ambassadors, Sabino presented a range of local development initiatives: the modernisation of Belém’s hotel network, improvements to urban transport, the expansion of the regional air network, and incentives for accommodation providers — all aligned with the objective of ensuring adequate infrastructure and logistics for the global summit.

The minister said Brazil’s push to broaden international participation at COP30 would continue in the coming months, positioning the Amazon as a hub for innovation, sustainability and cooperation.

Related Topics

World Hotel Kuwait Oman Qatar Bahrain Brazil Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Hub Colombian Peso November Event All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

12 minutes ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

16 minutes ago
 Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

46 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

2 hours ago
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

3 hours ago
 Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East