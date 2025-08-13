Brazil Strengthens Ties With Gulf Nations Ahead Of COP30
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 02:15 PM
BELÉM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The Minister of Tourism of Brazil Celso Sabino has met with ambassadors from six Gulf countries in the northern Brazilian city of Belém, capital of the state of Pará, to discuss investment and cooperation ahead of the COP30.
The meeting with representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain aimed to strengthen ties, enhance cooperation, and attract investment in logistics, infrastructure and sustainable solutions, as part of preparations for COP30, according to Agência Brasil. The event is scheduled for November 2025 in Belém.
Sabino, who is acting as the Federal government’s liaison with strategic blocs, said that this year’s climate conference would be a unique opportunity to project the Amazon as host of a high-level global event.
“Our commitment is for COP30 to be remembered not only for the decisions that will be made, but for the exemplary experience we will offer.
We want it to be the best COP in history — the COP of the Forest — showing the world the strength of our hospitality, organisation and respect for the environment,” the minister said.
He said the presence of Gulf representatives in Belém is strategic in highlighting the Amazon’s role as home to more than 30 million people whose communities preserve the rainforest.
During the meeting with the ambassadors, Sabino presented a range of local development initiatives: the modernisation of Belém’s hotel network, improvements to urban transport, the expansion of the regional air network, and incentives for accommodation providers — all aligned with the objective of ensuring adequate infrastructure and logistics for the global summit.
The minister said Brazil’s push to broaden international participation at COP30 would continue in the coming months, positioning the Amazon as a hub for innovation, sustainability and cooperation.
