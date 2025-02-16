Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) Brazil will host the BRICS leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro on 6th and 7th July, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira announced Saturday.

Brazil took over the rotating presidency of BRICS on 1st January and is leading working groups to prepare the agenda and topics for the summit, which will bring together heads of state and government.

The announcement came after Vieira met with Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes on Saturday. The decision follows the city's successful hosting of the G20 Leaders' Summit last November.

"We will welcome the heads of state from the 20 countries that are full members and partners of BRICS, where we will make important decisions on development, cooperation, and improving living conditions in these nations. Once again, Rio de Janeiro will be the stage for a major international gathering," Vieira said.

Paes, who has created a commission to oversee the event's organisation, said that the BRICS summit would strengthen international relations while fostering cultural, trade and tourism exchanges.

