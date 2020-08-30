RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) Brazil has registered another 758 novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 41,350 new cases, Reuters reported, quoting the country's Health Ministry on Saturday.

The nation has now registered 120,262 coronavirus deaths and 3,846,153 confirmed cases.

In terms of total deaths, Brazil is the hardest hit country in the world outside of the United States. However, daily new cases and deaths have begun to stabilise in recent weeks, Reuters added.