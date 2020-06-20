UrduPoint.com
Brazil's COVID-19 Cases Pass 1 Million

Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) Brazil passed the one-million mark in its recorded coronavirus infections on Friday, according to German press agency, dpa.

Brasilia registered 54,771 new cases on Friday, according to its health ministry. Almost 49,000 patients have died from COVID-19 so far.

The grim milestone puts the Latin American nation behind only the United States when it comes to global numbers of deaths and infections.

The first suspected case was registered in Brazil on 25th February, in a businessman who had returned from Italy.

The virus has since spread across the country, hitting hotspots in big cities such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

