Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of friendship in motherhood

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The Brazilian short film Ocean of Mothers premiered in Dubai on Thursday evening. The special screening was attended by actress Sabrina Petraglia, currently residing in the UAE, screenwriter Thaís Vilarinho, and Brazil’s Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Sidney Leon Romero.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) before the premiere, Petraglia explained that the film explores the powerful relationships between women, focusing more on sisterhood than motherhood. “When a woman decides to befriend another woman and empower her, incredible things happen,” Petraglia said.

Ocean of Mothers follows the story of three friends — Thaís, Erika, and Zilda — who bond through motherhood in the coastal city of Santos, Brazil. Amid life’s challenges and a routine that makes it difficult to meet, the friendship between the characters offers strength and support. The film addresses universal themes such as maternal identity loss, overload, mental health, and the importance of support networks.

A mother of three raising her children in Dubai since moving from Brazil, Sabrina Petraglia revealed that the idea for the film came after a conversation with Thaís Vilarinho, author of the Brazilian bestseller Mãe Fora da Caixa — which inspired a stage play of the same name — and boasts over a million followers on social media. Vilarinho wrote the screenplay alongside Thaís Poetha.

“Motherhood is an avalanche in one’s life,” said Sabrina, who drew on personal experiences as inspiration for the short film. “When I became a mother, my values changed, the colours changed, the flavours, everything changed.”

Despite facing her own challenges, Sabrina said Vilarinho’s writings provided her with comfort. “We came together to grow,” she said.

While visiting Dubai, Thaís Vilarinho stressed that although the film revolves around motherhood, it is primarily about friendship between women. She believes the short film holds universal appeal despite cultural differences between Brazil and the UAE. “I think mothers will see their lives reflected on screen, because motherhood, regardless of the culture you live in or the part of the world you’re from, has a place where we all meet,” Vilarinho stated.

The author also emphasised the importance of breaking down the romanticised ideals of motherhood to offer a clearer perspective on what it truly is — and the wonders it brings.

“When we have the freedom to talk about it, we connect with other women, and this magic of friendship happens,” she said. According to Vilarinho, dismantling the idealised view of motherhood allows for lightness and awakens the potential within every woman. “It’s within vulnerability that we find our greatest strengths.”

Petraglia also highlighted the importance of individual fulfilment and the pursuit of personal goals alongside motherhood, which, she noted, positively impacts family cohesion. “We abandon ourselves. But there comes a point when, if you don’t take that breather, you’ll drown. And you’ll drag the whole family with you. Because you’ll become bitter; you won’t be happy,” the actress shared.

Thaís and Sabrina hope the film encourages women to support one another and fosters empathy in partners by presenting an honest narrative of motherhood. “The message of the film is: look around you, look at that mother, don’t judge her, because you don’t know what she’s going through,” Sabrina concluded.

Sidney Leon Romero, who attended the premiere, highlighted that the screening of Ocean of Mothers in Dubai is yet another testament to the vibrancy and excellent moment of Brazilian audiovisual production.

He pointed to the numerous projects underway, the emergence of new talents such as Thaís Vilarinho, Thaís Poeta, and Letícia Prisco, as well as the recognition and awards Brazilian cinema has garnered abroad. “Cinema and entertainment have the power to connect cultures,” the diplomat stated in remarks to WAM.

Romero expressed that such events serve as cultural bridges, fostering mutual understanding and paving the way for future collaborations across various fields. He also revealed that the embassy is working to expand the cultural agenda in the UAE for 2025.

“We are keen to promote more exhibitions and bring more artists in different forms of expression, such as music, sculpture, dance, and literature, to meet a growing demand — both from the local Brazilian community, reconnecting with Brazil, and from the Emirati side, which is also seeking greater engagement with Brazilian culture,” the ambassador concluded.