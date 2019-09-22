Brazilian exports to UAE reach US$1.5 billion in H1, 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) At a seminar in Dubai, as part of her visit to the UAE to attend the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, ABCC, meeting, Tereza Cristina Correa Da Costa Dias, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply of Brazil, said that trade between the UAE and Brazil is some US$2.5billion, almost half of which comprises agricultural products.

Chicken, sugar and beef account for 77 percent of all Brazilian exports to the Emirates.

Pointing out that there is plenty of room to grow and diversify, she said, "Chestnuts and fruits are some of the products where Brazil has outstanding global competitiveness, but there is still little representation in trade between our countries."

The minister added, "Considering that the Emirates is a major global investor and that Brazil has been among the main foreign investment destination for years, I understand that there is a huge opportunity for us to work together."

In March, Brazil and the UAE signed an investment cooperation and facilitation agreement, with the aim of stimulating, simplifying and supporting bilateral investments.

"There are opportunities throughout the entire agro production chain, including inputs, machinery, production, processing, storage, distribution, transportation, research, technology and innovation," she noted.

In addition to infrastructure, Brazil also presents investment opportunities in various productive sectors, such as forestry products, dairy, aquaculture and horticulture, among others, she said.

"I strongly believe that the expansion of these exchanges will result in socioeconomic growth for our countries," she noted.

Meanwhile, the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce joined a Brazilian contingent led by da Costa Dias in a special business mission to four countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE, to talk about agribusiness opportunities and food security with key Arab officials.

The business mission comprised delegates from 30 Brazilian agribusiness industry companies and organisations, including representatives from the ABCC, the Brazilian Animal Protein Association, the Brazilian Agriculture and Livestock Confederation, the Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association, and the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil). The Ministry’s technicians were also part of the official delegation.

"The mission aimed at opening up new opportunities for many Brazilian goods, including beef, poultry, sugar, maize, and coffee, to enter the growing Arab markets, particularly the UAE. The mission falls in line with the Brazilian Government’s goal to strengthen its exports to the Arab world and strengthen its investment ties with Arab companies. The high-profile visit also signified the importance given by Brazil to its major trade partners in key Arab markets. We are confident that the meetings with top officials will bear fruitful results, especially in the move to strengthen ties between the parties and the stakeholders concerned," said Rubens Hannun, President of the ABCC.