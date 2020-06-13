UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Ferreira Wins Main Draw Of UAE Warriors 11 With Huge Knockout

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:15 AM

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors 11 with huge knockout

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) A huge knockout dealt by Brazilian Juscelino Ferreira to Syria's Tarek Suleiman put an end to the main draw in the 10-fight card of the UAE Warriors 11 that was held behind closed doors in Zayed Sports City and telecast live on 27 tv channels across the world, including Abu Dhabi Sports.

Viewed by more than one billion fans worldwide, the two champs met tonight in the catchweight 90kg category. Ahead of the encounter, Suleiman was undefeated in two UAE Warriors appearances. He stopped UFC veteran Englishman Oli Thompson in the second round of the light heavyweight title fight in May 2019 and scored a similar victory over Steven Kennedy of Australia in November.

Mixed Martial Arts is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and is growing in popularity here in Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

World Australia Sports Syria UAE Abu Dhabi Thompson May November 2019 TV Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

46 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.