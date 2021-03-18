Brazilian Minister of Defence commends country’s distinguished ties with UAE

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Fernando Azevedo e Silva, Brazilian Minister of Defence, has commended the distinguished overall ties between Brazil and the UAE, most notably in the area of defence.

He made this statement during his meeting with Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, in the presence of Brigadier Tarek Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Military Attaché in Brasilia.

During the meeting, both sides addressed the strong defence cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways of advancing it, as well as Brazil’s participation in the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2021.

Al Suwaidi lauded the strategic partnership between the two countries, most notably following the historic visit of Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, to the UAE in October 2019, noting that Brigadier Al Shamsi is the country’s first defence attaché in Latin America.

Silva highlighted his country’s keenness to enhance its strategic defence relations with the UAE while highlighting the excellence of Brazil’s defence industries. He also expressed his appreciation over the success of IDEX and stressed his country’s willingness to participate in the Dubai Airshow.