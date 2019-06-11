Brazilian Minister of Environment visits DEWA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, welcomed a high-level Brazilian delegation headed by Ricardo Salles, Brazilian Minister of Environment, and included Fernando Luis Lemos Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE.

The parties discussed enhancing the participation of Brazilian companies in the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2019, held under the umbrella of the sixth Green Week. The event will take place from 21st – 23rd October 2019 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Brazilian delegation expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s leading clean and renewable energy projects.

The Brazilian Environment Minister commended the bilateral relations between the two countries and DEWA for its efforts in achieving sustainable development in Dubai, stressing the importance of sharing best global experiences and practices in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

On the occasion, Al Tayer affirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation and Brazilian companies actively working on electricity and water projects in Dubai and the UAE, as well as strategic cooperation especially in production, transmission, and distribution, and renewable energy, energy efficiency projects, digital transformation, and automation.

Al Tayer presented the projects, initiatives, and plans launched by DEWA, highlighting the authority's strategy to support the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071, UAE Vision 2021, and Dubai Plan 2021. DEWA also seeks to achieve the Carbon Abatement Strategy to reduce carbon emissions by 16 percent by 2021, Al Tayer noted during the tour.