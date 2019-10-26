Brazilian President arrives in UAE

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil arrived in the UAE on Saturday for a three-day state visit, which officially begins on Sunday.

The Brazilian President was received by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Accompanying Bolsonaro is a high-level delegation of ministers and officials.