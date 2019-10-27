Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Sunday visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, as part of his state visit to the UAE.

He visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is adjacent to the mosque and recalled the Founding Father's qualities and wise approach that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful co-existence among various nations of the world.

The Brazilian president accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, toured the mosque and was briefed about the history, components, and the various architectural styles that have been used in its construction.

He, along with his accompanying delegation, were also briefed on the mosque’s noble message that promotes co-existence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, and highlights the honest and peaceful essence of islam.

At the end of the visit, the country's guest was presented with a copy of one of the Centre’s distinctive publications "Spaces of Light" book that showcases the winning photographs in "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book about places of worship in the Islamic history.

The SZGM Centre is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and enjoys support and the follow up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It was established to represent a cultural and intellectual platform formed on the combined basis of cultural and national values.

The landmark reflects the concepts and values enshrined by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the conscience and consciousness of the UAE, and constitutes an extension to the teachings of the Emirati religious values of national identity.